Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fatima Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Fatima Mirza, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
-
1
Fatima Mirza, M.D.4045 NE Lakewood Way, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 228-5335
- 2 200 NE 54th St Unit 120, Gladstone, MO 64118 Directions (816) 767-9845
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
She was our doctor for 17 years. Always helpful, always listened and always proactive. I couldn’t have asked for a better doctor.
About Dr. Fatima Mirza, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1023195229
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ks Med Center
- KU Medical Center
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.