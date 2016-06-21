Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milfred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD
Overview
Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Milfred works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
I have searched the entire Portland area for a neurologist who understands migraine, and she is the only one I have found since Dr. Leonard retired. She is very knowledgable, up to date on the latest practices, and compassionate. She helps with life changes, not just drugs.
About Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073675930
Education & Certifications
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milfred has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Milfred using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Milfred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milfred works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Milfred. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milfred.
