Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD

Hospital Medicine
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Milfred works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Home Sleep Study
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
TCD Bubble Test
Home Sleep Study
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
TCD Bubble Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Home Sleep Study
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
TCD Bubble Test
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alcohol Withdrawal
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Autonomic Disorders
Bacterial Sepsis
Bleeding Disorders
Brain Injury
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Concussion
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Fibromyalgia
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Weakness
Myoclonus
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nystagmus
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Pneumonia
Potassium Deficiency
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Respiratory Failure
Seizure Disorders
Sepsis
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 21, 2016
I have searched the entire Portland area for a neurologist who understands migraine, and she is the only one I have found since Dr. Leonard retired. She is very knowledgable, up to date on the latest practices, and compassionate. She helps with life changes, not just drugs.
K. Kendall in Portland, OR — Jun 21, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD
  Hospital Medicine
  English
  Female
  1073675930
  Neurology and Vascular Neurology
  Virginia Mason Medical Center

Dr. Fatima Milfred, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milfred is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Milfred has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Milfred has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Milfred works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Milfred’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Milfred. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milfred.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milfred, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milfred appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

