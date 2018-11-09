See All Pediatricians in Orlando, FL
Dr. Fatma Levent, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fatma Levent, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Cukurova Univ and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Levent works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32803

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pneumonia
Acidosis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Roundworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 09, 2018
She took excellent care of my boys!
— Nov 09, 2018
About Dr. Fatma Levent, MD

  Pediatrics
  23 years of experience
  English
  1457684524
Education & Certifications

  Texas Tech University (Lubbock) Program
  1999
  Cukurova Univ
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fatma Levent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Levent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Levent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Levent works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Infectious Disease At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Levent’s profile.

Dr. Levent has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levent.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

