Dr. Fatima Husain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Husain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fatima Husain, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Medical University of Ohio and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Husain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NewYork Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (646) 962-5077
-
2
NewYork Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn156 William St Fl 11, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 962-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Husain?
She was amazing. She showed concern and made the experience as painless as possible- having had a terrible experience with a misplaced / mismeasured stent previously with another provider she was extra reassuring and the whole experience was far better than I could have hoped given the issues.
About Dr. Fatima Husain, MD
- Urology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1255689758
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
- Medical University of Ohio
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Husain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Husain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Husain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Husain works at
Dr. Husain has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Husain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.