Dr. Fatima Hina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Hina, MD
Overview
Dr. Fatima Hina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital.
Dr. Hina works at
Locations
-
1
Union Hospital1606 N 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Directions (765) 762-4056Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Center of Excellence for womens health care3903 S 7th St Ste 2C, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 235-9002
-
3
Rizwan Malik MD1530 N 7th St Ste 101, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 238-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hina?
Most competent and caring obgyn in town. Gives advise based upon evidence. Thankful to have her available for help in our area.
About Dr. Fatima Hina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1184864399
Education & Certifications
- Sunnybrook & Women's Health Science Center, Hospital For Sick Childrens
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Rutgers Med Sch-UMDNJ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hina works at
Dr. Hina has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hina speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hina. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.