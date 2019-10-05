Overview

Dr. Fatima Hina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Union Hospital.



Dr. Hina works at Union Hospital in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.