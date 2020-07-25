Overview

Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Gauhar works at Rmc Surgery Center Inc in Corona, CA with other offices in Jurupa Valley, CA, Riverside, CA and Eastvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.