Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Gauhar works at Rmc Surgery Center Inc in Corona, CA with other offices in Jurupa Valley, CA, Riverside, CA and Eastvale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rmc Surgery Center Inc
    21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 493-6910
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  2. 2
    Riverside Medical Clinic
    6250 CLAY ST, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 683-6370
  3. 3
    Internal Medicine
    6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 683-6370
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Eastvale Office
    12742 Limonite Ave, Eastvale, CA 92880 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 683-6370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Proteinuria
Overweight
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Otitis Media
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tonsillitis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 25, 2020
    What a blessing for me, to find Dr. Fatima Gauhar. After much research, I trusted the awesome reviews and scheduled an apptmt. Just got home from my visit. I can NOT say ENOUGH wonderful things about her! She is truly attentive, highly professional and extremely thorough in going over your history. Kind, caring & compassionate. I left her office with newfound hope and confidence in her knowledge and expertise. Also loved Angelica! What a doll she was! She too was highly professional, thorough, and really took her time in asking health questions. These two honestly made me feel like family. Never had such a pleasant Dr visit in my life. Love knowing I can trust her as my newfound doctor.
    Jan H — Jul 25, 2020
    About Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1619959517
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gauhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gauhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

