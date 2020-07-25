Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gauhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Gauhar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rmc Surgery Center Inc21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 493-6910Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
2
Riverside Medical Clinic6250 CLAY ST, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509 Directions (951) 683-6370
-
3
Internal Medicine6405 Day St, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 683-6370Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
-
4
Eastvale Office12742 Limonite Ave, Eastvale, CA 92880 Directions (951) 683-6370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gauhar?
What a blessing for me, to find Dr. Fatima Gauhar. After much research, I trusted the awesome reviews and scheduled an apptmt. Just got home from my visit. I can NOT say ENOUGH wonderful things about her! She is truly attentive, highly professional and extremely thorough in going over your history. Kind, caring & compassionate. I left her office with newfound hope and confidence in her knowledge and expertise. Also loved Angelica! What a doll she was! She too was highly professional, thorough, and really took her time in asking health questions. These two honestly made me feel like family. Never had such a pleasant Dr visit in my life. Love knowing I can trust her as my newfound doctor.
About Dr. Fatima Gauhar, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1619959517
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gauhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gauhar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gauhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gauhar works at
Dr. Gauhar speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gauhar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gauhar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gauhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gauhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.