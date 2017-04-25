See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Fatima Aziz-Ashraf, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fatima Aziz-Ashraf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Aziz-Ashraf works at CareLife Medical in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Lanham, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carelife Medical Pllc
    2826 Old Lee Hwy Ste 250, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 854-1298
    Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center
    8118 Good Luck Rd, Lanham, MD 20706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 552-7011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital
  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 25, 2017
    Dr. Fatima Aziz-Ashraf was my family doctor for a while in WV. She was great and I wish she would come back!! She saved me from shingles and many other things. She is an excellent diagnostician! I wish I were closer to her practice now!
    Robert C. Smith in St. Albans, WV — Apr 25, 2017
    About Dr. Fatima Aziz-Ashraf, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Dr. Fatima Aziz-Ashraf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz-Ashraf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz-Ashraf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aziz-Ashraf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz-Ashraf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz-Ashraf.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz-Ashraf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz-Ashraf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

