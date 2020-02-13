Overview

Dr. Fatih Ozcelebi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clinic-Rochester



Dr. Ozcelebi works at Fatih Ozcelebi MD in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Indigestion and Gastrointestinal Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.