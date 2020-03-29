Overview

Dr. Fathima Kabir, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. Kabir works at Wake Rheumatology/Osteoporosis in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.