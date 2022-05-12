Dr. Fatema Uddin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uddin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fatema Uddin, MD
Overview
Dr. Fatema Uddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.
Locations
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Navin T Parekh MD PA601 Omega Dr Ste 201, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 467-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Uddin is a wonderful, compassionate, intelligent, and talented physician who specialized in gastro issues but listens to you about anything you want to discuss with her. She is such a kind person and has treated me with respect and dignity.
About Dr. Fatema Uddin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1144430893
Education & Certifications
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uddin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uddin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uddin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uddin has seen patients for Anemia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uddin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Uddin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uddin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uddin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uddin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.