Overview

Dr. Fatema Uddin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center.



Dr. Uddin works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.