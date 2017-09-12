Dr. Fataneh Ziari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fataneh Ziari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fataneh Ziari, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Ziari works at
Locations
-
1
Fataneh M Ziari MD2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 214, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 204-7526
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziari?
Dr. Ziari has the best staff EVER!!
About Dr. Fataneh Ziari, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1891703831
Education & Certifications
- Christiana Hosp Med Ctr
- Brookdale Hosp MC
- Brookdale Hosp MC
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziari works at
Dr. Ziari speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.