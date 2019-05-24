Overview

Dr. Fataneh Amidi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Amidi works at Kaiser Permanente Downey Medical Center in Downey, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA and Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.