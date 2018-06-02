Dr. Faseeh Khaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faseeh Khaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Faseeh Khaja, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Trinity, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
Dr. Khaja works at
Locations
1
Pinellas Hematology/Oncology Center3611 Little Rd, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 380-2358Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Hudson13733 Office Park Ct Ste B, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 380-2359Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khaja is a wonderful doctor!!! I highly recommend him, he is extremely knowledgeable about oncology and is a very caring person, always a pleasure to meet with him. He always takes the time to listen to his patients questions and concerns. It is a blessing to have him as a doctor!!
About Dr. Faseeh Khaja, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1053562678
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center - Orlando
- Orlando Health
- Orlando Health
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaja accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaja works at
Dr. Khaja speaks Spanish and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaja.
