Dr. Farzin Rashti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farzin Rashti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Rashti works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Gastroenterology and Hepatology - Columbia Gastroenterology Associates3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 120, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Farzin Rashti, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1255562492
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
