Overview

Dr. Farzin Rashti, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.



Dr. Rashti works at Palmetto Health-USC Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.