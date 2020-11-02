Overview

Dr. Farzin Namei, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Namei works at Premier Family Physicians in Saint Clair Shores, MI with other offices in Eastpointe, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.