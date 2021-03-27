Dr. Farzin Kabaei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kabaei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzin Kabaei, MD
Overview
Dr. Farzin Kabaei, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Docs Surgical Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Docs Spine And Ortho8436 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 792-9300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Docs Surgical Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kabaei es un exelente profesional y un maravilloso ser humano. Me realizo una cirugia en la rodilla y pierna izquierda hace una semana, bastante complicada, y cada dia estoy mejor. Lo recomiento altamente, es muy calificado y muy dedicado a sus pacientes.
About Dr. Farzin Kabaei, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1255655072
Education & Certifications
- Cedar-Saini MC
- Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- U.C.L.A.
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kabaei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kabaei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kabaei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kabaei speaks Persian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kabaei. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kabaei.
