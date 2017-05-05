Dr. Boudi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farzin Boudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Farzin Boudi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Dr. Boudi works at
Locations
Phoenix VA650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 277-5551Thursday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Boudi?
Great experience, great physician
About Dr. Farzin Boudi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1912933763
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boudi works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.