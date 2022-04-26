Overview

Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Firoozi works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.