Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD

Urology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They graduated from St George's Hospital Medical School and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Firoozi works at Smith Institute For Urology in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Neurogenic Bladder and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
    Arthur Smith Institute for Urology
450 Lakeville Rd Ste M41, New Hyde Park, NY 11042
(516) 734-8500
    Northwell Health
    Northwell Health
225 E 64th St, New York, NY 10065
(212) 434-4420
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Urology at East 54th Street
245 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022
(212) 434-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder

Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Exstrophy of Bladder Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 26, 2022
    This doctor is understanding and Compassionate to my needs, highly recommended
    NORMA VAN — Apr 26, 2022
    About Dr. Farzeen Firoozi, MD

    Urology
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1437182029
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clin
    Residency
    ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internship
    Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Medical Education
    St George's Hospital Medical School
    Board Certifications
    Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
