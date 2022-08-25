Overview

Dr. Farzaneh Nabizadeh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Nabizadeh works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West 80th Street in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.