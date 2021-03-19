Dr. Farzana Naqvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naqvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzana Naqvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farzana Naqvi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
1
Ralli and Grewal Apc520 Superior Ave Ste 390, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 548-3177
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have had several visits with Dr. Naqvi. Some were office visits, and some were video visits. She has always been very caring, she always listens attentively, and she always works toward getting my questions answered as quickly as possible. She is very committed to finding out what her patients' needs are, and then meeting or exceeding their expectations as to the best treatment, and, or medication for their particular medical problem, or condition. I, especially value her very caring approach to her patients' medical concerns.
About Dr. Farzana Naqvi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
