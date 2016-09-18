Dr. Farzana Amin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzana Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Farzana Amin, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Mills-peninsula Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Locations
Heal Psychiatric Services1710 S Amphlett Blvd Ste 301, San Mateo, CA 94402 Directions (650) 273-4082
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Mills-peninsula Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is kind and caring. She shows compassion yet is gentle and firm in her care. I find her to be very knowledgeable. I have trusted her with my life and will continue to do so.
About Dr. Farzana Amin, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1669525911
Education & Certifications
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin speaks Hindi.
