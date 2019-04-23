Dr. Farzad Nowrouzzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowrouzzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzad Nowrouzzadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Farzad Nowrouzzadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gastonia, NC.
Dr. Nowrouzzadeh works at
Locations
1
Carolina Clinic/Digestive Liver2544 Court Dr Ste G, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 854-9990
2
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-2859
3
Caromont Endoscopy Center1212 Spruce St, Belmont, NC 28012 Directions (704) 671-5771
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a very good experience. He's very knowledgeable and to the point. Thank you, doc.
About Dr. Farzad Nowrouzzadeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowrouzzadeh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
