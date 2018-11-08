Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nahai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD
Overview
Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Craniofacial Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Locations
MetroDerm, P.C. Atlanta875 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9933
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nahai is a wonderful Dr. thank you . He did the surgery on my child, he cares about the paitent. Thank you for everything, I wish you could be our regular Dr. also .
About Dr. Farzad Nahai, MD
- Craniofacial Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nahai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nahai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nahai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nahai.
