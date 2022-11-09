Dr. Farzad Majidi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majidi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzad Majidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farzad Majidi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Majidi works at
Locations
Heart Center of Nevada6850 N Durango Dr Ste 312, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (888) 392-5832
Heart Center of Nevada - Town Center653 N Town Center Dr Ste 410, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (888) 392-7763
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a massive heart attack in the middle of the night at the end of July. Dr. Majidi was the on call cardiologist. I had 100% occlusion of the LAD, two other vessels with 90% occlusion and a fourth with 65%. The doctor and the team were amazing. They literally saved my life. I'm only 58 and definitely didn't fit into the statistics of having this happen. I felt that he was truly concerned with my health on every office visit. He took the time to listen to my concerns and answer all of my questions. That said, his front office staff is a problem. They constantly drop the ball in making arrangements for procedures, calling back, getting prior authorizations for medications or treatments and getting messages to the doctor. I have had several occasions where I never got a call back from them and drove to the office to get an answer. I also have had the insurance company place a three way conference call with the office to get prior authorizations done. Staff needs improvement!
About Dr. Farzad Majidi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Persian
- 1699735282
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Hospital Center
- Harbor Hospital
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences School Of Medicine
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Majidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majidi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Majidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Majidi has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Majidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Majidi speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Majidi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.