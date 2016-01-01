Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD
Overview
Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Memorial University Canada and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Khoubian works at
Locations
-
1
Markman & Wolstan A Medical Group3838 W Carson St Ste 105, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-4546
-
2
Advanced Eye Institute11245 WASHINGTON BLVD, Whittier, CA 90606 Directions (626) 593-4234
-
3
Advanced Eye Institute1026 W West Covina Pkwy Ste B, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 593-4234
-
4
Wolstan & Goldberg Eye Associates23600 Telo Ave Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 543-2611
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoubian?
About Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1013195841
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital--Retina Research
- Ucla-Jules Stein Eye Institute
- Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
- Memorial University Canada
- UCLA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khoubian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoubian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoubian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoubian works at
Dr. Khoubian speaks Persian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoubian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoubian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoubian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoubian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.