Dr. Farzad Khoubian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Memorial University Canada and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Khoubian works at Always Right Home Care in Torrance, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA and West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.