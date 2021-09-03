Overview

Dr. Farzad Forohar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pecsi Orvostudomanyi Egyetem and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Forohar works at North Shore Digestive Medicine, P.C. in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.