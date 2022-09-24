Dr. Farzad Fakheri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fakheri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzad Fakheri, MD
Overview
Dr. Farzad Fakheri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Retinal Neovascularization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11 Ralph Pl Ste 308, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 720-2001
-
2
Dream Anesthesia P.c.1301 Avenue J, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 720-2001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He's very straight forward and to the point. He really takes an interest in eye health.
About Dr. Farzad Fakheri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1144281197
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cornell University, College of Arts and Sciences
