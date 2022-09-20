Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davoudian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 80 E Jefferson St Ste 300A, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (571) 314-1939
2
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farzad Davoudian is very genuine, and truly a God-send to me. Words can't describe the impact that Dr. Davoudian has had on my life. I can never thank him enough! He is a phenomenal psychiatrist. I was suffering from deep depression due to an emotional trauma, and he changed my life miraculously. I never believed I could be functional and laugh again! He listens carefully and never judges you. He doesn't make you feel awkward when you talk to him. I never thought I could confide in someone about my fears, PTSD and negative thoughts, and he was/is the only person I could trust. I knew that if I needed speaking to him at anytime! he would return my call. please consider Dr. Davoudian as your first choice if you are looking for a miracle to happen! You will not be disappointed! God bless him and his family!
About Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davoudian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davoudian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davoudian speaks Persian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davoudian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davoudian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davoudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davoudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.