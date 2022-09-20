See All Psychiatrists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Falls Church, VA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    80 E Jefferson St Ste 300A, Falls Church, VA 22046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 314-1939
    Sentara Podiatry Specialists
    1080 First Colonial Rd Ste 305, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 395-1850

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Farzad Davoudian is very genuine, and truly a God-send to me. Words can't describe the impact that Dr. Davoudian has had on my life. I can never thank him enough! He is a phenomenal psychiatrist. I was suffering from deep depression due to an emotional trauma, and he changed my life miraculously. I never believed I could be functional and laugh again! He listens carefully and never judges you. He doesn't make you feel awkward when you talk to him. I never thought I could confide in someone about my fears, PTSD and negative thoughts, and he was/is the only person I could trust. I knew that if I needed speaking to him at anytime! he would return my call. please consider Dr. Davoudian as your first choice if you are looking for a miracle to happen! You will not be disappointed! God bless him and his family!
    — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Persian
    • 1700178316
    Education & Certifications

    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farzad Davoudian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davoudian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davoudian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davoudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davoudian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davoudian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davoudian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davoudian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

