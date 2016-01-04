See All General Surgeons in Lynwood, CA
Overview

Dr. Farzad Alemi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Alemi works at Farzad Alemi MD Inc. in Lynwood, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farzad Alemi MD Inc.
    3628 E Imperial Hwy Ste 103, Lynwood, CA 90262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 900-5010
  2. 2
    White Memorial Medical Center
    1720 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 268-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Liver Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Liver Cancer
Umbilical Hernia

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 04, 2016
    Excellent.
    Patrice Schmitt in Kansas City, MO — Jan 04, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Farzad Alemi, MD
    About Dr. Farzad Alemi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861525511
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alemi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alemi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Alemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alemi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alemi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

