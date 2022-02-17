Dr. Faryal Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Faryal Mirza, MD
Overview
Dr. Faryal Mirza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.
Locations
University of Connecticut Health Center263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 679-3245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Uconn John Dempsey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Mirza for over a year and I am very pleased that I found her. She is solid. Real expertise, thorough, cares about people, knows her stuff. I am a PA (Physician Assistant) so I am discriminating when selecting my own providers. She was recommended to me by a coworker who had very bad osteoporosis. I feel that I am in very good hands with Dr. Mirza. Her work was also endorsed by my nephrologist I see at Yale.
About Dr. Faryal Mirza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1306854997
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mirza speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.