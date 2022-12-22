Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadeghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD
Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Scottsdale - 92nd Street10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions
Arizona Urology Specialists - Thompson Peak20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French, Persian and Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine &amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Ben Taub General Hospital
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
Dr. Sadeghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadeghi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadeghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadeghi speaks French, Persian and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi.
