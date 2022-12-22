See All Urologists in Goodyear, AZ
Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD

Urologic Oncology
3.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.

Dr. Sadeghi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix
    14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - 92nd Street
    10301 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Arizona Urology Specialists - Thompson Peak
    20201 N Scottsdale Healthcare Dr Ste 280, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adrenalectomy
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Adrenalectomy
Bladder Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystolithotomy Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystoscopy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Urological Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sadeghi?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Excellent surgeon!
    Christopher DiLorenzo — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sadeghi to family and friends

    Dr. Sadeghi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sadeghi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD.

    About Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487620258
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals|Baylor College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Affiliated Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ben Taub General Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadeghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sadeghi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sadeghi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadeghi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadeghi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadeghi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadeghi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Farshid Sadeghi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.