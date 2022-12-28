Overview

Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.



Dr. Ighani works at Ighani Eye Care in Bedford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.