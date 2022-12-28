Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ighani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD
Dr. Farshid Ighani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bedford, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine.
Ighani Eye Care1604 Hospital Pkwy Ste 201, Bedford, TX 76022 Directions (682) 688-2020Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Always good
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- UTMB-Galvstn
- University of Oklahoma HSC in Tulsa
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Ighani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ighani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ighani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ighani has seen patients for Dry Eyes and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ighani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ighani speaks Persian and Spanish.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Ighani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ighani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ighani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ighani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.