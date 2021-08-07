Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hekmat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD
Overview
Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Locations
Hekmat Orthopaedics Medical Group Inc.9763 W Pico Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Directions (310) 712-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think Dr. Hekmat is a great orthopedist. I am a triathlete who qualified for AG US Nationals, Olympic distance and I am preparing for an Ironman coming up soon. Dr. Hekmat was an enormous help in finding ways to heal and recover my injury. I also got to meet Dr. Shirin Hekmat, who was just wonderful as is the entire staff that works for Dr. Hekmat. The facility is super clean and everything is handled very professionally. I would highly recommend Dr. Hekmat.
About Dr. Farshid Hekmat, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1811028012
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hekmat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hekmat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hekmat has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hekmat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hekmat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hekmat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hekmat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hekmat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.