Dr. Farshid Araghizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Farshid Araghizadeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance.
Locations
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants9509 N Beach St Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 741-4347
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Araghizadeh?
Dr. A explained in detail my condition and surgery procedure. I was seen immediately, office staff were pleasant and efficient, great customer service. The surgery went well, can barely see the scars. Thanks for everything Dr. A.
About Dr. Farshid Araghizadeh, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Araghizadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Araghizadeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Araghizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Araghizadeh has seen patients for Colectomy, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Araghizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Araghizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Araghizadeh.
