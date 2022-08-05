Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mansouri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oakland office9 Post Rd Ste M7, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 833-2888
-
2
Teaneck office741 Teaneck Rd Ste B, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-2888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Westwood office261 Old Hook Rd, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 833-2888
-
4
Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ3 Post Rd, Oakland, NJ 07436 Directions (201) 833-2888
-
5
Heritage Surgical Group, Teaneck, NJ260 Old Hook Rd # 303B, Westwood, NJ 07675 Directions (201) 833-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mansouri?
I regular gastroenterologist office recommended 3 different surgeons and I picked Dr Mansouri, I pick the right person. I had dealt with diverticulitis for eleven years and finally made the decision to have surgery, he explained everything well, true I was scared but I went for it, best decision ever he and Brianna are great the office staff is great also. I recommend him to everyone who needs surgery.
About Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1689830572
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo
- SUNY Buffalo
- Buffalo General Hospital
- St. George's University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mansouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mansouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mansouri works at
Dr. Mansouri has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mansouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mansouri speaks Russian and Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansouri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.