Overview

Dr. Farshad Mansouri, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Oakland, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Mansouri works at Heritage Surgical Group at Oakland in Oakland, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ and Westwood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

