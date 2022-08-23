Overview

Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Malekmehr works at Encino Vascular Institute in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.