Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malekmehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Southern California Hospital At Hollywood and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Malekmehr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Encino Vascular Institute16311 Ventura Blvd # 1080P, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 908-9752Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malekmehr?
Best heart surgeon in the Valley! He was caring, compassionate and answered all my questions both before and after surgery. His staff is fantastic. Friends told me to go see a surgeon connected with Cedars but my instincts told me to stay with Dr. Malekmehr. Best decision I ever made!!!
About Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1710904651
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malekmehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malekmehr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malekmehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malekmehr works at
Dr. Malekmehr has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malekmehr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malekmehr speaks Arabic.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Malekmehr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malekmehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malekmehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malekmehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.