Overview

Dr. Farshad Hannanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.



Dr. Hannanian works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Ridgewood, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.