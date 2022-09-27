Dr. Farshad Hannanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hannanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshad Hannanian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farshad Hannanian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE.
Dr. Hannanian works at
Locations
Kraupner Pharmacy6686 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 576-3607
Farshad David Hannanian M D P C475 Northern Blvd Ste 18, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-3048
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fast to know what you need and takes care of you right way. Actually cares about his patients.
About Dr. Farshad Hannanian, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1902840119
Education & Certifications
- HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hannanian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hannanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hannanian has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hannanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hannanian speaks Persian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hannanian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hannanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hannanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hannanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.