Overview

Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.



Dr. Fani Marvasti works at Wesley Community Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.