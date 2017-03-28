See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arizona.

Dr. Fani Marvasti works at Wesley Community Center in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Wesley Community Center
    1300 S 10th St, Phoenix, AZ 85034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 257-4323
  2. 2
    One Medical Group
    2201 E Camelback Rd Ste 101A, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 218-4075

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
VAP Lipid Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fani Marvasti?

    Mar 28, 2017
    Excellent visit with Dr. Marvasti. Very informative and very thorough. Highly recommend.
    Vadoud sana in phoenix, az — Mar 28, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fani Marvasti to family and friends

    Dr. Fani Marvasti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fani Marvasti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD.

    About Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073846762
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arizona
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fani Marvasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fani Marvasti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fani Marvasti works at Wesley Community Center in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Fani Marvasti’s profile.

    Dr. Fani Marvasti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fani Marvasti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fani Marvasti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fani Marvasti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Farshad Fani Marvasti, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.