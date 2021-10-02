Dr. Farshad Elmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshad Elmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farshad Elmi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Elmi works at
Locations
-
1
Poughkeepsie GI243 North Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 471-9410
-
2
Fishkill GI969 Main St, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 471-9410
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had gallbladder issues for the last few years and when I went to Dr. Elmi, he spent maybe an hour explaining my gallbladder issue and because of his care and explanation, which I my dad know what the doctor had explain to me, 30 days later I had my gallbladder removed and I would highly recommend this doctor he has a great bedside manner, he is compassionate and he explains in full detail what is going on with the digestive system.
About Dr. Farshad Elmi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477535797
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmi works at
Dr. Elmi has seen patients for Constipation, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.