Dr. Farshad Dana, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Farshad Dana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eureka, CA. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.

Dr. Dana works at Providence Medical Group in Eureka, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eureka - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    2460 Buhne St, Eureka, CA 95501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 441-1911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Farshad Dana, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1790855955
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farshad Dana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dana works at Providence Medical Group in Eureka, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dana’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

