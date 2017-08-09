Dr. Farshad Dana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshad Dana, MD
Dr. Farshad Dana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Eureka, CA. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Locations
Eureka - Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery2460 Buhne St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 441-1911
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dana is excellent dermatologist who is very smart , and explains over and over . He has the best personality and bedside manner. He's the best skin dr. in Humboldt county ??% Be prepared, he's very popular, most likely booking several months out for appointments ! WORTH WAITING ??
About Dr. Farshad Dana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Persian
- 1790855955
Education & Certifications
- Universita Degli Studi Di Roma La Sapienza (Facolta I), Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia I
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dana speaks Persian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.