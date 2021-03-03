Overview

Dr. Farshad Adib, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Adib works at Metro Renal Associates LLC in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.