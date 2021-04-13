Dr. Farshad Abir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farshad Abir, MD
Overview
Dr. Farshad Abir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Abir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8950Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abir?
I have used Dr. Abir several times for multiple colonoscopies with polyp removal during several of them, several hemorrhoid removals and a complicated fistula surgery. He is outstanding. Always explains things, both he and his staff are attentive and caring. Never feel rushed. And the results for all of his work was/is great.
About Dr. Farshad Abir, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1871542662
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abir works at
Dr. Abir has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Anoscopy and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Abir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.