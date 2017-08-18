Overview

Dr. Farrukh Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Khan works at Lee, Thomas E DMD in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.