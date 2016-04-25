Dr. Farrukh Jalisi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalisi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrukh Jalisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farrukh Jalisi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Berkeley Medical Center.
Locations
Arundel Heart Associates PA7845 Oakwood Rd Ste 106, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 768-0919
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jalisi did a wonderful job with my 4 stents. He explained everything very well and listened to my opinions about my health care. After a few weeks i was feeling almost normal and have since been doing whatever i did before...only maybe not as gung ho. I have enrolled in the rehab program at the hosipital and changed my diet a lot. I cant thank him enough for saving my life.
About Dr. Farrukh Jalisi, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1174621346
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- West Virginia University Hospitals-Ruby Memorial
- Boston University/ Carney Hospital
- Aga Khan U
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Jalisi works at
