Overview

Dr. Farrukh Jafri, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Dow Medical College at Karachi University - Pakistan and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jafri works at Pratt Medical Group - Dixon Street Campus in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.