Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Khyber Medical College and is affiliated with Boulder City Hospital and Kingman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
710 Coronado Center Dr Ste 220, Henderson, NV 89052
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boulder City Hospital
- Kingman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories: Very High Frequency, High Frequency, Normal Frequency, May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- One Health
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
always been good experience , never had to wait more than 20 minutes,always explains things
About Dr. Farrukh Iqbal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Pashto, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1073562229
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- SUNY Syracuse Hosp
- Khyber & Lady Reading Tchg Hosps
- Khyber Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
