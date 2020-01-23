Dr. Farrukh Hashmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hashmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrukh Hashmi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farrukh Hashmi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Lourdes Medical Center.
Locations
Lourdes Counseling Center1175 Carondelet Dr, Richland, WA 99354 Directions (509) 943-9104Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hashmi is a very professional and knowledgeable doctor. I was very sick when I was referred to Dr. Hashmi and he listened, and asked me many questions in regard to my symptoms, condition, and illness. He prescribed medication at a very low dose as I am very sensitive to medications. He has worked with me over the past five months to regulate medication to provide relief. My condition and quality of life has improved 100% from being treated by him. Dr. Hashmi is a fine doctor, and I know we are fortunate to have his professional services here in the TriCities. My thanks to Dr. Hashmi.
About Dr. Farrukh Hashmi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
- Government National College, Karachi, Pakistan
- Psychiatry
Dr. Hashmi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashmi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashmi has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashmi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashmi.
