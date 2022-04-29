Dr. Farrukh Awan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Awan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Farrukh Awan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Farrukh Awan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Locations
University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4673
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (404) 791-7650Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center - Zale Lipshy5151 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-4790
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 648-1931
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Awan overbooked his appointments to see even though he was already booked and extremely busy before Christmas. He very patiently explained my condition and took time to explain my options.
About Dr. Farrukh Awan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1942424528
Education & Certifications
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
Dr. Awan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Awan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Awan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Awan works at
Dr. Awan has seen patients for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Awan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Awan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Awan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Awan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Awan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.