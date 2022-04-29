Overview

Dr. Farrukh Awan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Awan works at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Lymphosarcoma and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.