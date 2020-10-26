See All Plastic Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They graduated from National University Of Iran.

Dr. Shafaie works at Samra Plastic Surgery Group in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nj Plastic Surgery LLC
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 302, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-1777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Shafaie?

Oct 26, 2020
Dr Shafaie was recommended by my dermatologist. I had a very good experience with Dr Shafaie and his staff. He gave an honest opinion and I was pleased with his recommendation. He is kind, compassionate and gave me plenty of time to discuss options. I recommend Dr Shafaie
Barb J. — Oct 26, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shafaie to family and friends

Dr. Shafaie's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Shafaie

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD.

About Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1679581524
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York and Presbyterian Hospital-Cornell Campus
Residency
Internship
  • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • National University Of Iran
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafaie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shafaie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shafaie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shafaie works at Samra Plastic Surgery Group in Summit, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shafaie’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafaie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafaie.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafaie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafaie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Farrokh Shafaie, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.