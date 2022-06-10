See All Pediatricians in Fountain Valley, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Farrokh Shadab, MD

Pediatrics
4 (26)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Farrokh Shadab, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Shadab works at Javad Naficy M.D.Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farrokh Shadab MD Inc.
    11180 Warner Ave Ste 169, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 549-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 10, 2022
    Dr Shadab has been my kids doctor for 12 years. We had a couple years with Kaiser due to insurance change and I would never change again. He cares, he listens and my kids love him. I wouldn't trust anyone else. The staff has changed over the years but that's the same with any office. I have no complaints about the current or past staff. Everyone is fabulous and makes you feel right at home. I have ever waited longer than 5 minutes to get into a room.
    Melissa Chavez — Jun 10, 2022
    About Dr. Farrokh Shadab, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 56 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1811914864
    Education & Certifications

    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farrokh Shadab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shadab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shadab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shadab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shadab works at Javad Naficy M.D.Inc. in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shadab’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shadab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shadab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shadab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shadab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

